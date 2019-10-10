211 Barbara Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FABULOUS 1 STORY AVAILABLE FOR QUICK LEASE IN RED OAK!*GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO ALL 3 SCHOOLS & JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING!*2 DINING + STUDY with FRENCH DOORS*Lrg tiled Kitchen with Granite CT,SS Appl,Gas Range,deep Pantry & LED under cabinet Lighting*Over sized Laundry with Folding table & cabinets,Breakfast Bar & Nook with Bay window,2nd Dining & Study with French Doors*Spacious Living with Firepl & lrg Mstr with Garden Tub,Shower,two sink vanity & big W-I Closet*Luxury Vinyl Plank & Tile Flooring,Hall Linen Closet,Solar Screens,beautifully Landscaped front Yard,13x5 cvd front Porch,10x10 cvd back Patio,wide back Deck,rear entry Garage & more!*1 PET ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS,NO SMOKING,SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED