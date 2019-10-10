All apartments in Red Oak
211 Barbara Way
Last updated October 10 2019 at 8:02 PM

211 Barbara Way

211 Barbara Way · No Longer Available
Location

211 Barbara Way, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FABULOUS 1 STORY AVAILABLE FOR QUICK LEASE IN RED OAK!*GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO ALL 3 SCHOOLS & JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING!*2 DINING + STUDY with FRENCH DOORS*Lrg tiled Kitchen with Granite CT,SS Appl,Gas Range,deep Pantry & LED under cabinet Lighting*Over sized Laundry with Folding table & cabinets,Breakfast Bar & Nook with Bay window,2nd Dining & Study with French Doors*Spacious Living with Firepl & lrg Mstr with Garden Tub,Shower,two sink vanity & big W-I Closet*Luxury Vinyl Plank & Tile Flooring,Hall Linen Closet,Solar Screens,beautifully Landscaped front Yard,13x5 cvd front Porch,10x10 cvd back Patio,wide back Deck,rear entry Garage & more!*1 PET ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS,NO SMOKING,SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Barbara Way have any available units?
211 Barbara Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 211 Barbara Way have?
Some of 211 Barbara Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Barbara Way currently offering any rent specials?
211 Barbara Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Barbara Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Barbara Way is pet friendly.
Does 211 Barbara Way offer parking?
Yes, 211 Barbara Way offers parking.
Does 211 Barbara Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Barbara Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Barbara Way have a pool?
No, 211 Barbara Way does not have a pool.
Does 211 Barbara Way have accessible units?
No, 211 Barbara Way does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Barbara Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Barbara Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Barbara Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Barbara Way does not have units with air conditioning.

