Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Modern, brick, one story layout. Updated ceramic tile, carpeted floors are located throughout the home. The kitchen features a center island, updated appliances, rich wood cabinets, and a breakfast nook. Spacious bedrooms with walk in closet in the master. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with updated windows, base molding, and open floorplan. Fenced backyard with patio.