107 Thorncreek Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 11/01/19 SPACIOUS HOME ON CUL DE SAC - Property Id: 45295



Welcome home as wood floors draw you into an entry nestled between two formals: living and dining. Both are open to the home's main areas with elegant curved arches. Your guests/residents will enjoy the generous family room that connects to the spacious kitchen with an entertaining bar stool counter.



Escape to the serene master complete with en suite bath, separate shower and tub and sizable walk in closet! Easy to maintain tile flooring and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are an added bonus. Laundry room is equipped with washer/dryer, and access to the two car garage.



Breathe in the outdoors with your wrap-around back yard, boasting a covered patio for entertaining or a sun-safe escape! Call to schedule a tour and make this yours!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/45295p

Property Id 45295



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5213658)