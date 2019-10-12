All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated October 12 2019

107 Thorncreek Circle

107 Throncreek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

107 Throncreek Circle, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 11/01/19 SPACIOUS HOME ON CUL DE SAC - Property Id: 45295

Welcome home as wood floors draw you into an entry nestled between two formals: living and dining. Both are open to the home's main areas with elegant curved arches. Your guests/residents will enjoy the generous family room that connects to the spacious kitchen with an entertaining bar stool counter.

Escape to the serene master complete with en suite bath, separate shower and tub and sizable walk in closet! Easy to maintain tile flooring and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are an added bonus. Laundry room is equipped with washer/dryer, and access to the two car garage.

Breathe in the outdoors with your wrap-around back yard, boasting a covered patio for entertaining or a sun-safe escape! Call to schedule a tour and make this yours!
Property Id 45295
Property Id 45295

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5213658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Thorncreek Circle have any available units?
107 Thorncreek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 107 Thorncreek Circle have?
Some of 107 Thorncreek Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Thorncreek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
107 Thorncreek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Thorncreek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 107 Thorncreek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 107 Thorncreek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 107 Thorncreek Circle offers parking.
Does 107 Thorncreek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Thorncreek Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Thorncreek Circle have a pool?
No, 107 Thorncreek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 107 Thorncreek Circle have accessible units?
No, 107 Thorncreek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Thorncreek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Thorncreek Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Thorncreek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Thorncreek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

