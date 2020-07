Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet

This modern, all-brick home with a front exterior which boasts spacious lawns, two-car garage with extended driveway,and a covered entrance. The exterior includes a privacy fence and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior of the home boasts stylish tile and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout, cozy bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.