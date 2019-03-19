All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Hickory Creek Drive

105 Hickory Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 Hickory Creek Drive, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, JAN 12TH FROM 10AM TO 11AM*** Great opportunity to lease this beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Red Oak! Move in ready! Open and spacious floor plan with a eat in kitchen that over looks the living room! Separate private formal dining and large formal living. All 4 bedrooms up. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included! Close proximity to shopping, grocery stores, and entertainment! Just minutes from HWY 35! Landlord will accept small pets, less than 20lbs,on a case by case basis. $500 non refundable pet deposit with a pet rent fee of $20 per month per pet. $50 App fee per adult 18+. Please inquire for more information on the landlords tenant selection criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Hickory Creek Drive have any available units?
105 Hickory Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 105 Hickory Creek Drive have?
Some of 105 Hickory Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Hickory Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Hickory Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Hickory Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Hickory Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 105 Hickory Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 105 Hickory Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 105 Hickory Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Hickory Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Hickory Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 105 Hickory Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105 Hickory Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Hickory Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Hickory Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Hickory Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Hickory Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Hickory Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

