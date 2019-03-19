105 Hickory Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, JAN 12TH FROM 10AM TO 11AM*** Great opportunity to lease this beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Red Oak! Move in ready! Open and spacious floor plan with a eat in kitchen that over looks the living room! Separate private formal dining and large formal living. All 4 bedrooms up. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included! Close proximity to shopping, grocery stores, and entertainment! Just minutes from HWY 35! Landlord will accept small pets, less than 20lbs,on a case by case basis. $500 non refundable pet deposit with a pet rent fee of $20 per month per pet. $50 App fee per adult 18+. Please inquire for more information on the landlords tenant selection criteria.