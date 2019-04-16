8812 Deadwood Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2016 Built Brick Home In Amazing Cross Oak Ranch - Beautiful 2016 built brick home located in the master planned community of Cross Oak Ranch. Bright open floor plan with cozy wood burning fireplace. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Refrigerator INCLUDED. Master suite features double sinks, large walk in closet, separate shower & garden tub. Amazing Cross Oak Ranch community offers parks, pool, and trails. Home is conveniently close to 380 and shopping. Must see.



(RLNE4785353)