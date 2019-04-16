8812 Deadwood Ln

Amenities
Beautiful 2016 Built Brick Home In Amazing Cross Oak Ranch - Beautiful 2016 built brick home located in the master planned community of Cross Oak Ranch. Bright open floor plan with cozy wood burning fireplace. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Refrigerator INCLUDED. Master suite features double sinks, large walk in closet, separate shower & garden tub. Amazing Cross Oak Ranch community offers parks, pool, and trails. Home is conveniently close to 380 and shopping. Must see.
(RLNE4785353)