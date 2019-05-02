All apartments in Providence
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:47 PM

828 Field Crossing

828 Field Xing · No Longer Available
Location

828 Field Xing, Providence, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
Beautiful 2-story home! Gorgeous floor plan with Master & Study bedroom downstairs. High Ceiling, huge Granite Countertop with upgraded gas cooking, Stainless Appliances! Gorgeous media room & game room upstairs. All bedrooms are split for privacy & have a private bath. Texas-sized covered patio in back. This community has a resort style pool, outdoor pavilion, hike & bike trails & park area. The community special activities regularly scheduled. Fall in Love today with the fabulous, family friendly lifestyle of Union Park! Plus easy commute and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Field Crossing have any available units?
828 Field Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, TX.
What amenities does 828 Field Crossing have?
Some of 828 Field Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Field Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
828 Field Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Field Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 828 Field Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 828 Field Crossing offer parking?
No, 828 Field Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 828 Field Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Field Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Field Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 828 Field Crossing has a pool.
Does 828 Field Crossing have accessible units?
No, 828 Field Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Field Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Field Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 828 Field Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 Field Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

