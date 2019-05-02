828 Field Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool media room

Beautiful 2-story home! Gorgeous floor plan with Master & Study bedroom downstairs. High Ceiling, huge Granite Countertop with upgraded gas cooking, Stainless Appliances! Gorgeous media room & game room upstairs. All bedrooms are split for privacy & have a private bath. Texas-sized covered patio in back. This community has a resort style pool, outdoor pavilion, hike & bike trails & park area. The community special activities regularly scheduled. Fall in Love today with the fabulous, family friendly lifestyle of Union Park! Plus easy commute and