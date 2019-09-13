All apartments in Providence
744 Sandbox Drive
744 Sandbox Drive

744 Sandbox Dr · No Longer Available
Location

744 Sandbox Dr, Providence, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool table
garage
Welcome your clients to their dream corporate home away from home. This wonderful two story embellished house has everything for a family or for business folks who would like the extras of having a home cooked meal, game room with pool table, bar, garage and a back yard. This is perfect for families the bar is changed to a work station for homework in the large second living area upstairs. There is also another bedroom and full bath, a great private retreat. Bring your families needing a hold over for business or a company wanting to make use of the 4 bedrooms and one currently converted into a gym? Fully furnished down to the linens and the cookware. Corporate relocation is feeling a lot more like home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Sandbox Drive have any available units?
744 Sandbox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, TX.
What amenities does 744 Sandbox Drive have?
Some of 744 Sandbox Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Sandbox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
744 Sandbox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Sandbox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 744 Sandbox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 744 Sandbox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 744 Sandbox Drive offers parking.
Does 744 Sandbox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Sandbox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Sandbox Drive have a pool?
No, 744 Sandbox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 744 Sandbox Drive have accessible units?
No, 744 Sandbox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Sandbox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 Sandbox Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 744 Sandbox Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 744 Sandbox Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

