744 Sandbox Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool table fireplace

Welcome your clients to their dream corporate home away from home. This wonderful two story embellished house has everything for a family or for business folks who would like the extras of having a home cooked meal, game room with pool table, bar, garage and a back yard. This is perfect for families the bar is changed to a work station for homework in the large second living area upstairs. There is also another bedroom and full bath, a great private retreat. Bring your families needing a hold over for business or a company wanting to make use of the 4 bedrooms and one currently converted into a gym? Fully furnished down to the linens and the cookware. Corporate relocation is feeling a lot more like home!