6136 Hightower Street

Gorgeous NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 bedroom 2.1 bath home PLUS study in the master planned community of Sutton Fields in Prosper ISD! Drive up to a large front porch with stone accents! This home is beautifully finished with a gourmet kitchen that includes 42 in cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top PLUS a working island overlooking the family room with cozy gas fireplace. Wood floors flow through the entry, study, kitchen, family room and hall to the master bedroom. 2nd story is complete with game room and 3 secondary bedrooms! Fantastic family community with TONS of amenities including a club house, community pool, parks, playgrounds and jogging and biking paths!