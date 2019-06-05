All apartments in Providence
Find more places like 6136 Hightower Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence, TX
/
6136 Hightower Street
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:00 AM

6136 Hightower Street

6136 Hightower St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6136 Hightower St, Providence, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Gorgeous NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 bedroom 2.1 bath home PLUS study in the master planned community of Sutton Fields in Prosper ISD! Drive up to a large front porch with stone accents! This home is beautifully finished with a gourmet kitchen that includes 42 in cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top PLUS a working island overlooking the family room with cozy gas fireplace. Wood floors flow through the entry, study, kitchen, family room and hall to the master bedroom. 2nd story is complete with game room and 3 secondary bedrooms! Fantastic family community with TONS of amenities including a club house, community pool, parks, playgrounds and jogging and biking paths!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6136 Hightower Street have any available units?
6136 Hightower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, TX.
What amenities does 6136 Hightower Street have?
Some of 6136 Hightower Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6136 Hightower Street currently offering any rent specials?
6136 Hightower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6136 Hightower Street pet-friendly?
No, 6136 Hightower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 6136 Hightower Street offer parking?
Yes, 6136 Hightower Street offers parking.
Does 6136 Hightower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6136 Hightower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6136 Hightower Street have a pool?
Yes, 6136 Hightower Street has a pool.
Does 6136 Hightower Street have accessible units?
No, 6136 Hightower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6136 Hightower Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6136 Hightower Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6136 Hightower Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6136 Hightower Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District