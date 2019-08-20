All apartments in Providence
Find more places like 1505 Wright Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence, TX
/
1505 Wright Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:25 AM

1505 Wright Street

1505 Wright St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1505 Wright St, Providence, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
media room
BEAUTIFUL LIKE NEW HOME! 4 beds; 3 bath; spacious 2-story home; deluxe kitchen with built in SS appliances including oven & stove, CUSTOM cabinets, GRANITE countertops; Kitchen opens to Family Room; Formal Dining; Study or bedroom; GAMEROOM with pre-wire surround sound; Media Room with stadium seating; Master Suite with sitting area, garden tub, separate shower, custom tile; bay windows; vaulted ceilings; lots of natural light, HAND SCRAPED WOOD FLOORS, Window Coverings, big back yard and lots of extras. Park and playground across the street and many community amenities and features!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Wright Street have any available units?
1505 Wright Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, TX.
What amenities does 1505 Wright Street have?
Some of 1505 Wright Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Wright Street currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Wright Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Wright Street pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Wright Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 1505 Wright Street offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Wright Street offers parking.
Does 1505 Wright Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Wright Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Wright Street have a pool?
No, 1505 Wright Street does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Wright Street have accessible units?
No, 1505 Wright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Wright Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Wright Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Wright Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Wright Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District