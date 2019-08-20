1505 Wright Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking playground garage media room

BEAUTIFUL LIKE NEW HOME! 4 beds; 3 bath; spacious 2-story home; deluxe kitchen with built in SS appliances including oven & stove, CUSTOM cabinets, GRANITE countertops; Kitchen opens to Family Room; Formal Dining; Study or bedroom; GAMEROOM with pre-wire surround sound; Media Room with stadium seating; Master Suite with sitting area, garden tub, separate shower, custom tile; bay windows; vaulted ceilings; lots of natural light, HAND SCRAPED WOOD FLOORS, Window Coverings, big back yard and lots of extras. Park and playground across the street and many community amenities and features!