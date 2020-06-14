Apartment List
/
TX
/
princeton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Princeton, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Princeton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
140 Units Available
Townhomes at Princeton Meadows
1413 Orchid Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1633 sqft
Embrace the great indoors with a three bedroom townhome at The Townhomes at Princeton Meadows. Experience a signature Texas lifestyle in these open, bright, and stylishly designed homes.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2916 Whispering Pine Boulevard
2916 Whispering Pine Boulevard, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2726 sqft
Big and spacious home with an open floor plan with amazing views of green space and a creek in the back. Enjoy the hardwood floors throughout the main living space and updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Princeton
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
39 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
24 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1330 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
13 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
16 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$857
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Many unique features like built-in bookcases, nine-foot ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. Residents have full access to the onsite gym and pool. Locate close to Highway 75 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
15 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
30 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,007
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1475 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
929 sqft
Large apartments with lots of closet space, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios. On-site pool, fitness center, clubroom and lighted tennis courts. Minutes from prize-winning parks and good schools.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
13 Units Available
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1193 sqft
Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1477 sqft
Near Route 75. Modern community with granite countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour emergency maintenance, attached garages, and private balconies or a patio.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Greens of Mckinney
31 Units Available
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1043 sqft
Magnolia Ranch Apartments in McKinney, Texas offer the best in Texas living with grilling stations outdoors, a pool, walking trails and green landscaping. Interiors feature glass-tile backsplashes, modern appliances and updated flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
122 Units Available
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1469 sqft
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8277 Private Road 5397
8277 Private Road 5397, Collin County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,399
Wow!!! This exceptional home on about 3 acres with open concept floorplan, stunning pool and huge barn that has been completely updated all throughout. Granite & stainless kitchen island with walk-in butlers pantry. Split bedrooms with a gameroom.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2706 Katie Trail
2706 Katie Trail, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3111 sqft
Amazing immaculately maintained home on a corner lot in desirable Liberty.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3608 Spring Run Lane
3608 Spring Run Lane, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2338 sqft
Move in available after July 1st, 2020. A beautiful,warm,well maintained and family oriented house is ready for your family to move in. High ceiling at entry and all rooms with vaulted ceiling upstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7792 FM 545
7792 FM 545, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1036 sqft
A tree-lined drive leads to a charming home nestled among trees. Yard has many varieties of plants & trees, including several peach trees. There is an oversized 2-cargarage + a portable storage building. There are front & back covered porches.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Princeton, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Princeton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Princeton 3 BedroomsPrinceton Apartments with BalconyPrinceton Apartments with Garage
Princeton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrinceton Apartments with ParkingPrinceton Apartments with Pool
Princeton Apartments with Washer-DryerPrinceton Dog Friendly ApartmentsPrinceton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TX
Gainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District