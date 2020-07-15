/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM
14 Accessible Apartments for rent in Princeton, TX
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1201 Caroline Drive
1201 Caroline Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1559 sqft
1201 Caroline Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home For Lease in Princeton ! - Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. 1559 Sq.Ft. Very open and spacious living room with nice fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
10 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1114 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Results within 10 miles of Princeton
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
38 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1348 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
14 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1007 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
14 Units Available
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
936 sqft
301 Greenville is located in Allen and surrounded by some of the cities greatest attractions.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
20 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,006
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1330 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
22 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
10 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
122 Units Available
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1469 sqft
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
