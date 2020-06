Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

A Spacious House for your Family Newly Remodeled Homed, with Fresh New Paint inside. Provided with daily use APPLIANCES, Vinyl floors available in all 3 Bedrooms. Nice home sitting on nearly a quarter acre with large trees and no HOA.2 full bath and amazing stone fireplace, huge front and fenced in back yard with only a half mile from all schools in the Princeton ISD are and main St. This one will not last long and comes with a surprise!



***Lease With Option to Buy***