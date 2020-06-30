332 Lavaca Drive

Amenities

Corner lot, Move-in ready 1 story home, conveniently located on 380 and close to HWY 75, 10 minutes drive from MCKINNEY, Walmart and major shopping centers are located within 1 mile radius. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a large family room with lots of light, Open floor plan. Kitchen is equipped with new and energy-efficient kitchen appliances including refrigerator, stunning granite counter-tops, large cabinets and much more. Master suite comes with large walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. The home features with covered patio and spacious backyard with fence. Well planned community with playground and good neighbors who bring more value to be called home!