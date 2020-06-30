All apartments in Princeton
332 Lavaca Drive

332 Lavaca Dr · (207) 266-8302
Location

332 Lavaca Dr, Princeton, TX 75407

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Corner lot, Move-in ready 1 story home, conveniently located on 380 and close to HWY 75, 10 minutes drive from MCKINNEY, Walmart and major shopping centers are located within 1 mile radius. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a large family room with lots of light, Open floor plan. Kitchen is equipped with new and energy-efficient kitchen appliances including refrigerator, stunning granite counter-tops, large cabinets and much more. Master suite comes with large walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. The home features with covered patio and spacious backyard with fence. Well planned community with playground and good neighbors who bring more value to be called home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Lavaca Drive have any available units?
332 Lavaca Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 332 Lavaca Drive have?
Some of 332 Lavaca Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Lavaca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
332 Lavaca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Lavaca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 332 Lavaca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 332 Lavaca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 332 Lavaca Drive offers parking.
Does 332 Lavaca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Lavaca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Lavaca Drive have a pool?
No, 332 Lavaca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 332 Lavaca Drive have accessible units?
No, 332 Lavaca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Lavaca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Lavaca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Lavaca Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Lavaca Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
