3 Bed 2 bath ready for new Tenant. Hurry before it is gone!!! Home is loaded with amenities! Foyer opens to huge living area. Master has big walk in closet. Open home with kitchen nook overlooking spacious family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1706 Twin Hills Way have any available units?
1706 Twin Hills Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Princeton, TX.
What amenities does 1706 Twin Hills Way have?
Some of 1706 Twin Hills Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Twin Hills Way currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Twin Hills Way is not currently offering any rent specials.