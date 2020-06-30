All apartments in Princeton
Find more places like 1706 Twin Hills Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Princeton, TX
/
1706 Twin Hills Way
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1706 Twin Hills Way

1706 Twin Hills Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Princeton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1706 Twin Hills Way, Princeton, TX 75407

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bed 2 bath ready for new Tenant. Hurry before it is gone!!! Home is loaded with amenities! Foyer opens to huge living area. Master has big walk in closet. Open home with kitchen nook overlooking spacious family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Twin Hills Way have any available units?
1706 Twin Hills Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Princeton, TX.
What amenities does 1706 Twin Hills Way have?
Some of 1706 Twin Hills Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Twin Hills Way currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Twin Hills Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Twin Hills Way pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Twin Hills Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 1706 Twin Hills Way offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Twin Hills Way offers parking.
Does 1706 Twin Hills Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Twin Hills Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Twin Hills Way have a pool?
No, 1706 Twin Hills Way does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Twin Hills Way have accessible units?
No, 1706 Twin Hills Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Twin Hills Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Twin Hills Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Twin Hills Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Twin Hills Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townhomes at Princeton Meadows
1413 Orchid Drive
Princeton, TX 75407

Similar Pages

Princeton 2 BedroomsPrinceton Apartments with Garages
Princeton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPrinceton Apartments with Parking
Princeton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TX
Denton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXKrum, TXCanton, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCommerce, TXMelissa, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXTerrell, TXRoyse City, TXGainesville, TXCelina, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District