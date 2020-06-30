All apartments in Princeton
1217 Antoinette Drive

1217 Antoinette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Antoinette Drive, Princeton, TX 75407

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just Listed, 3-2-2 + FREE Lawn Care, Mins from McKinney, just off 380. This One Story Home is Now Avail & Offers - Great Location to Shopping & Dining, Corner Homesite with Covered Front Porch, Very Open Design, Kitchen opens to the Oversized Family Room with Stone Fireplace & features Black Appliances with Smooth Cooktop Stove, Tile Backsplash,& Side By Side Refrigerator Included, Split Bedrooms for Master Bedroom Privacy, Master Bath features Jetted Tub, Stand Up Shower, Dual Sinks, & Walk In Closet, Upgraded Front Door, Extended Tile Runner, Blinds, Arches, Rounded Corners, Ceiling Fans, Security System, Sprinkler System, Private Backyard with Covered Back Patio & Walking distance to Community trail & park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Antoinette Drive have any available units?
1217 Antoinette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Princeton, TX.
What amenities does 1217 Antoinette Drive have?
Some of 1217 Antoinette Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Antoinette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Antoinette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Antoinette Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Antoinette Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 1217 Antoinette Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Antoinette Drive offers parking.
Does 1217 Antoinette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Antoinette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Antoinette Drive have a pool?
No, 1217 Antoinette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Antoinette Drive have accessible units?
No, 1217 Antoinette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Antoinette Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Antoinette Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 Antoinette Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 Antoinette Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
