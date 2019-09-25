All apartments in Point Venture
213 Comanche LN
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM

213 Comanche LN

213 Comanche Lane · No Longer Available
Location

213 Comanche Lane, Point Venture, TX 78645

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful townhome with gorgeous lake views! Recently repainted on the interior, carpet installed early July 2019. This property shows clean and bright. The utility room has been carpeted and is large enough to be used as an office. The master is extremely large, too. This townhome is charming. Imagine sitting on the decks enjoying the lake views/sunsets! You also have access to the Point Venture amenities - waterfront park, community pool, fitness center, golf course, and floating restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Comanche LN have any available units?
213 Comanche LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Point Venture, TX.
What amenities does 213 Comanche LN have?
Some of 213 Comanche LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Comanche LN currently offering any rent specials?
213 Comanche LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Comanche LN pet-friendly?
No, 213 Comanche LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Venture.
Does 213 Comanche LN offer parking?
Yes, 213 Comanche LN offers parking.
Does 213 Comanche LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Comanche LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Comanche LN have a pool?
Yes, 213 Comanche LN has a pool.
Does 213 Comanche LN have accessible units?
Yes, 213 Comanche LN has accessible units.
Does 213 Comanche LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Comanche LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Comanche LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Comanche LN does not have units with air conditioning.
