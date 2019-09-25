213 Comanche LN

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool

Beautiful townhome with gorgeous lake views! Recently repainted on the interior, carpet installed early July 2019. This property shows clean and bright. The utility room has been carpeted and is large enough to be used as an office. The master is extremely large, too. This townhome is charming. Imagine sitting on the decks enjoying the lake views/sunsets! You also have access to the Point Venture amenities - waterfront park, community pool, fitness center, golf course, and floating restaurant.