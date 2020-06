Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION - Adorable new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home located in the charming Village of Point Venture on the north shore of Lake Travis. This home features a light airy open floor plan with a beautiful finishes throughout. The kitchen has granite counter tops, soft-close cabinets, refrigerator and dining area. Nice large backyard with privacy fence. Area amenities include 50+ acre park, community pool, 9-Hole golf course and lake access.