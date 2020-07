Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BRAND NEW townhome located in beautiful Point Venture TX within less than a minutes drive from Lake Travis! Unit can be furnished (extra monthly fee applies) or unfurnished. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit comes with full access to area amenities, 2 reserved parking spots, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer and dryer, refrigerator, and maintained lawn! Unit backs to the golf course and has views of Lake Travis from the 2nd story balcony!