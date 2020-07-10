All apartments in Pflugerville
600 Stokesay Castle Path
600 Stokesay Castle Path

600 Stokesay Castle Path · No Longer Available
Location

600 Stokesay Castle Path, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Come make Stokesay Castle Path your new home! Walk/Bike to Elementary School! Huge corner lot 4/2 home in Highland Park North neighborhood. Hard floors throughout NO CARPET, large fenced backyard with covered patio, all appliances included with refrigerator and water softener! Washer and Dryer are included as a courtesy to the tenant! Amazing neighborhood amenities include two covered playgrounds, a gated swimming pool, and a spa. Easy access to TX-45 and TX-130 with convenient shopping close by at Stonehill.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville
YEAR BUILT: 2006

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy to tenant!
- Large private fenced in Yard!
- Great Location!
- Close to Schools and shopping!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Stokesay Castle Path have any available units?
600 Stokesay Castle Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 600 Stokesay Castle Path have?
Some of 600 Stokesay Castle Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Stokesay Castle Path currently offering any rent specials?
600 Stokesay Castle Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Stokesay Castle Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Stokesay Castle Path is pet friendly.
Does 600 Stokesay Castle Path offer parking?
Yes, 600 Stokesay Castle Path offers parking.
Does 600 Stokesay Castle Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Stokesay Castle Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Stokesay Castle Path have a pool?
Yes, 600 Stokesay Castle Path has a pool.
Does 600 Stokesay Castle Path have accessible units?
No, 600 Stokesay Castle Path does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Stokesay Castle Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Stokesay Castle Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Stokesay Castle Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Stokesay Castle Path does not have units with air conditioning.

