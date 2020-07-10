600 Stokesay Castle Path

Amenities
Come make Stokesay Castle Path your new home! Walk/Bike to Elementary School! Huge corner lot 4/2 home in Highland Park North neighborhood. Hard floors throughout NO CARPET, large fenced backyard with covered patio, all appliances included with refrigerator and water softener! Washer and Dryer are included as a courtesy to the tenant! Amazing neighborhood amenities include two covered playgrounds, a gated swimming pool, and a spa. Easy access to TX-45 and TX-130 with convenient shopping close by at Stonehill.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville
YEAR BUILT: 2006
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy to tenant!
- Large private fenced in Yard!
- Great Location!
- Close to Schools and shopping!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **