600 Stokesay Castle Path

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage hot tub

Come make Stokesay Castle Path your new home! Walk/Bike to Elementary School! Huge corner lot 4/2 home in Highland Park North neighborhood. Hard floors throughout NO CARPET, large fenced backyard with covered patio, all appliances included with refrigerator and water softener! Washer and Dryer are included as a courtesy to the tenant! Amazing neighborhood amenities include two covered playgrounds, a gated swimming pool, and a spa. Easy access to TX-45 and TX-130 with convenient shopping close by at Stonehill.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: House

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage/ Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville

YEAR BUILT: 2006



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy to tenant!

- Large private fenced in Yard!

- Great Location!

- Close to Schools and shopping!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **