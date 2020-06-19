All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 17700 Wiseman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
17700 Wiseman Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

17700 Wiseman Drive

17700 Wiseman Drive · (512) 327-4451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Heatherwilde
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17700 Wiseman Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Heatherwilde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17700 Wiseman Drive · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two Story Home for Rent - Heatherwilde Neighborhood - Located in the Heatherwilde neighborhood with nearby shopping, dining & easy access to major roadways is this lovely two-story home. With an easy and open floor plan for the first floor, you're sure to fall in love. Featuring a downstairs master bedroom, halfbath and open feeling kitchen. The second floor has two guest bedrooms and a full bath. Enjoy the spacious backyard as well!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: Pflugerville ISD
• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 month term

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE3792368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17700 Wiseman Drive have any available units?
17700 Wiseman Drive has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pflugerville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 17700 Wiseman Drive have?
Some of 17700 Wiseman Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17700 Wiseman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17700 Wiseman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17700 Wiseman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17700 Wiseman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17700 Wiseman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17700 Wiseman Drive does offer parking.
Does 17700 Wiseman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17700 Wiseman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17700 Wiseman Drive have a pool?
No, 17700 Wiseman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17700 Wiseman Drive have accessible units?
No, 17700 Wiseman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17700 Wiseman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17700 Wiseman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 17700 Wiseman Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity