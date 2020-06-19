17700 Wiseman Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Two Story Home for Rent - Heatherwilde Neighborhood - Located in the Heatherwilde neighborhood with nearby shopping, dining & easy access to major roadways is this lovely two-story home. With an easy and open floor plan for the first floor, you're sure to fall in love. Featuring a downstairs master bedroom, halfbath and open feeling kitchen. The second floor has two guest bedrooms and a full bath. Enjoy the spacious backyard as well!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



• Smoking: NO

• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

• School District: Pflugerville ISD

• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 month term



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



