Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
17422 Bishopsgate Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

17422 Bishopsgate Dr

17422 Bishopsgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17422 Bishopsgate Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Picadilly Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3/2 Bedroom House in Great Neighborhood, Pflugerville Schools, Walk to Park. Less than 2 miles to IH-35 & I-45 Toll, less than 10 miles to Austin. Close to Major shopping to include La Frontera Shopping Center in Round Rock and Stone Hill Shopping in Pflugerville. Pets allowed, must be approved by the landlord. Basic qualifications are Gross 3x rent or more, No Evictions or broken leases, No felony conviction within 10 years, 550 minimum credit score. Call agent with questions.

(RLNE5769029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17422 Bishopsgate Dr have any available units?
17422 Bishopsgate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
Is 17422 Bishopsgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17422 Bishopsgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17422 Bishopsgate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17422 Bishopsgate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17422 Bishopsgate Dr offer parking?
No, 17422 Bishopsgate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17422 Bishopsgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17422 Bishopsgate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17422 Bishopsgate Dr have a pool?
No, 17422 Bishopsgate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17422 Bishopsgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 17422 Bishopsgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17422 Bishopsgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17422 Bishopsgate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17422 Bishopsgate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17422 Bishopsgate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

