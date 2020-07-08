17422 Bishopsgate Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3/2 Bedroom House in Great Neighborhood, Pflugerville Schools, Walk to Park. Less than 2 miles to IH-35 & I-45 Toll, less than 10 miles to Austin. Close to Major shopping to include La Frontera Shopping Center in Round Rock and Stone Hill Shopping in Pflugerville. Pets allowed, must be approved by the landlord. Basic qualifications are Gross 3x rent or more, No Evictions or broken leases, No felony conviction within 10 years, 550 minimum credit score. Call agent with questions.



(RLNE5769029)