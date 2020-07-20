All apartments in Pflugerville
1400 Coral Cay Lane
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1400 Coral Cay Lane

1400 Coral Cay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Coral Cay Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78664
Cambridge Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Lovely Home Ready NOW! - Lovely home on large shaded corner lot in Round Rock/Pflugerville area - only a few minutes from Dell! Updated with new laminate wood floors and fresh interior paint. Large living space with office separated by French doors. Stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and open to large dining space with window seat. Great master space and master bath has separate tub/shower and double vanity. Huge walk-in closet too! Big backyard with covered patio.

(RLNE5660808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Coral Cay Lane have any available units?
1400 Coral Cay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 1400 Coral Cay Lane have?
Some of 1400 Coral Cay Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Coral Cay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Coral Cay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Coral Cay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Coral Cay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Coral Cay Lane offer parking?
No, 1400 Coral Cay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Coral Cay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Coral Cay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Coral Cay Lane have a pool?
No, 1400 Coral Cay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Coral Cay Lane have accessible units?
No, 1400 Coral Cay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Coral Cay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Coral Cay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Coral Cay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Coral Cay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
