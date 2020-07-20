1400 Coral Cay Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Home Ready NOW! - Lovely home on large shaded corner lot in Round Rock/Pflugerville area - only a few minutes from Dell! Updated with new laminate wood floors and fresh interior paint. Large living space with office separated by French doors. Stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and open to large dining space with window seat. Great master space and master bath has separate tub/shower and double vanity. Huge walk-in closet too! Big backyard with covered patio.



(RLNE5660808)