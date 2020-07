Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

A beautiful 4 bedroom home in the Heatherwilde neighborhood that is the gateway between Austin, Round Rock, and Hutto. Newly renovated with brand new wood (laminate) floor throughout the entire house, granite kitchen and bath counter tops, blinds, new bathtub, tiled showers, sinks, toilets, fresh paints, etc. Has community pool and park for cooling off! Direct, quick, and easy access to major highways (I-35, 45, i-130)