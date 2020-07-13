Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym game room parking playground pool putting green 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub media room internet access

Experience a style of living represented by unique and luxurious amenities at St. Andrews. Located in the picturesque suburban Pearland area, St. Andrews is convenient to downtown Houston, the Medical Center, the Galleria, and Clear Lake via Highway 288 and Beltway 8. St. Andrews offers an exceptional style of living in a country club atmosphere. Tucked into the prestigious neighborhoods of the master planned Silverlake community, St. Andrews provides a calm and welcome retreat from the hustle and bustle of the crowded inner city. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Available to take your call 24/7! For your convenience, we also have extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursday until 7pm! Live it, Love it, Guarantee! Come visit us at St. Andrews.