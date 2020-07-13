All apartments in Pearland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:56 PM

St. Andrews

10000 Broadway St · (832) 295-6782
Location

10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-1223 · Avail. Sep 25

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 01-2122 · Avail. Jul 28

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 01-1761 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-1652 · Avail. now

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 01-942 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 01-1552 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-1041 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,739

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Andrews.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
putting green
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
internet access
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Experience a style of living represented by unique and luxurious amenities at St. Andrews. Located in the picturesque suburban Pearland area, St. Andrews is convenient to downtown Houston, the Medical Center, the Galleria, and Clear Lake via Highway 288 and Beltway 8. St. Andrews offers an exceptional style of living in a country club atmosphere. Tucked into the prestigious neighborhoods of the master planned Silverlake community, St. Andrews provides a calm and welcome retreat from the hustle and bustle of the crowded inner city. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Available to take your call 24/7! For your convenience, we also have extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursday until 7pm! Live it, Love it, Guarantee! Come visit us at St. Andrews.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $150 (2 bedroom), $200 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Andrews have any available units?
St. Andrews has 35 units available starting at $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does St. Andrews have?
Some of St. Andrews's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Andrews currently offering any rent specials?
St. Andrews is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Andrews pet-friendly?
Yes, St. Andrews is pet friendly.
Does St. Andrews offer parking?
Yes, St. Andrews offers parking.
Does St. Andrews have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, St. Andrews offers units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Andrews have a pool?
Yes, St. Andrews has a pool.
Does St. Andrews have accessible units?
No, St. Andrews does not have accessible units.
Does St. Andrews have units with dishwashers?
No, St. Andrews does not have units with dishwashers.
