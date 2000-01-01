Amenities

Your search for a new standard of apartment home living in Lake Jackson, Texas has come to an end at Shadow Park Apartments. Located near Nolan Ryan Expressway, traveling to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment venues will be a breeze. With the beach only 15 minutes away, you can visit the marine life or take a stroll along the boardwalk. Let us be your gateway to all that Lake Jackson has to offer. We offer a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans to choose from. Our apartments for rent feature an all-electric kitchen, ceiling fans, as well as carpet, tile, and faux wood flooring. Youll be pleased to find walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections in select homes. A lifestyle of comfort and convenience awaits at Shadow Park Apartments. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, green lawns and towering trees, let Shadow Park Apartments be your personal oasis. Spend your free time lounging beside our shimmering swimming pool, exercise your mind and body at our state-of-the-art fitness center, or relax in our clubhouse equipped with a business center. With a laundry facility, gated access, and on-call maintenance, our community is sure to meet all your needs. Your pets will love the bark park where they can run and play. These custom-quality apartment homes are sure to please and inspire.