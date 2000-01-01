Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadow Park Apartments.
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Your search for a new standard of apartment home living in Lake Jackson, Texas has come to an end at Shadow Park Apartments. Located near Nolan Ryan Expressway, traveling to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment venues will be a breeze. With the beach only 15 minutes away, you can visit the marine life or take a stroll along the boardwalk. Let us be your gateway to all that Lake Jackson has to offer. We offer a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans to choose from. Our apartments for rent feature an all-electric kitchen, ceiling fans, as well as carpet, tile, and faux wood flooring. Youll be pleased to find walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections in select homes. A lifestyle of comfort and convenience awaits at Shadow Park Apartments. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, green lawns and towering trees, let Shadow Park Apartments be your personal oasis. Spend your free time lounging beside our shimmering swimming pool, exercise your mind and body at our state-of-the-art fitness center, or relax in our clubhouse equipped with a business center. With a laundry facility, gated access, and on-call maintenance, our community is sure to meet all your needs. Your pets will love the bark park where they can run and play. These custom-quality apartment homes are sure to please and inspire.
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesGas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee$50 single; $65 married
Deposit$150 1 bed; $250 2 bed
AdditionalRenter's insurance required
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
fee
$400 for 1 pet and $600 for 2 pets.
limit
2
rent
$15
restrictions
No Maximum weight limits- NO AGRESSIVE PETS
Dog Policy
rent
$15
restrictions
Non- Aggressive
Cat Policy
rent
$10
Parking Details Parking Permit needed.
Furnished Details
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Kroger
1.6 mi
H-E-B
2.3 mi
ALDI
2.6 mi
Aldi
2.6 mi
Walmart Supercenter
3.0 mi
Restaurants
Shanghai Restaurant
0.2 mi
McDonald's
0.2 mi
Burger King
0.3 mi
Taco Bell
0.3 mi
Popeyes
0.3 mi
Public Transportation
There are no public transportation within 10 miles of this location.
Airports
Joseph Ross Scherdin Airport
5.1 mi
Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport
5.9 mi
Eagle Air Park
9.7 mi
Cameron Airport
10.2 mi
Phillips Corporation Airport
10.4 mi
Schools
6 /10
T W Ogg Elementary School
PublicPK-4
494 Students
5.9 mi
2 /10
Brazosport High School
Public9-12
1,023 Students
5.9 mi
9 /10
A P Beutel Elementary School
PublicPK-4
620 Students
5.9 mi
6 /10
Freeport Intermediate School
Public7-8
464 Students
5.9 mi
9 /10
O M Roberts Elementary School
PublicPK-4
519 Students
5.9 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.