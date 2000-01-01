All apartments in Lake Jackson
Find more places like Shadow Park Apartments.
Find more places like
Shadow Park Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Jackson, TX
/
Shadow Park Apartments
Last updated May 30 at 8:36 PM
Have a question for Shadow Park Apartments?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Shadow Park Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Shadow Park Apartments

(979) 272-4799
Lake Jackson · 420 Garland Dr
168 Units
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Jackson
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

420 Garland Dr, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13-1313 · Avail. now

$744

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Unit 13-1305 · Avail. now

$744

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Unit 6-617 · Avail. now

$744

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-503 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 4-413 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,075

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 8-800 · Avail. now

$1,105

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadow Park Apartments.

Amenities

In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Your search for a new standard of apartment home living in Lake Jackson, Texas has come to an end at Shadow Park Apartments. Located near Nolan Ryan Expressway, traveling to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment venues will be a breeze. With the beach only 15 minutes away, you can visit the marine life or take a stroll along the boardwalk. Let us be your gateway to all that Lake Jackson has to offer. We offer a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans to choose from. Our apartments for rent feature an all-electric kitchen, ceiling fans, as well as carpet, tile, and faux wood flooring. Youll be pleased to find walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections in select homes. A lifestyle of comfort and convenience awaits at Shadow Park Apartments. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, green lawns and towering trees, let Shadow Park Apartments be your personal oasis. Spend your free time lounging beside our shimmering swimming pool, exercise your mind and body at our state-of-the-art fitness center, or relax in our clubhouse equipped with a business center. With a laundry facility, gated access, and on-call maintenance, our community is sure to meet all your needs. Your pets will love the bark park where they can run and play. These custom-quality apartment homes are sure to please and inspire.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesGas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee$50 single; $65 married
Deposit$150 1 bed; $250 2 bed
AdditionalRenter's insurance required
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
fee
$400 for 1 pet and $600 for 2 pets.
limit
2
rent
$15
restrictions
No Maximum weight limits- NO AGRESSIVE PETS
Dog Policy
rent
$15
restrictions
Non- Aggressive
Cat Policy
rent
$10
Parking Details Parking Permit needed.
Furnished Details
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Explore the Area

Grocery Stores
Kroger
1.6 mi
H-E-B
2.3 mi
ALDI
2.6 mi
Aldi
2.6 mi
Walmart Supercenter
3.0 mi
Restaurants
Shanghai Restaurant
0.2 mi
McDonald's
0.2 mi
Burger King
0.3 mi
Taco Bell
0.3 mi
Popeyes
0.3 mi
Public Transportation
There are no public transportation within 10 miles of this location.
Airports
Joseph Ross Scherdin Airport
5.1 mi
Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport
5.9 mi
Eagle Air Park
9.7 mi
Cameron Airport
10.2 mi
Phillips Corporation Airport
10.4 mi
Schools
6 /10
T W Ogg Elementary School
Public
PK-4
494 Students
5.9 mi
2 /10
Brazosport High School
Public
9-12
1,023 Students
5.9 mi
9 /10
A P Beutel Elementary School
Public
PK-4
620 Students
5.9 mi
6 /10
Freeport Intermediate School
Public
7-8
464 Students
5.9 mi
9 /10
O M Roberts Elementary School
Public
PK-4
519 Students
5.9 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Garland Park
0.1 mi
Jessica'sSanctuary
0.4 mi
Jonquil St. Park.
0.6 mi
Crews Park
0.8 mi
Hardy Street Park
0.8 mi
Entertainment
Slade Field
0.8 mi
Lake Jackson Recreation Center
2.1 mi
Lake Jackson Library
2.3 mi
Lake Jackson Civic Center
2.3 mi
Large Theater
2.4 mi
Pets
PetSmart
2.9 mi
Find More Rentals By

Bedrooms

Price

Amenities

Property Type

Find More Rentals in Nearby

Cities

Zip Codes

Counties

Colleges

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadow Park Apartments have any available units?

Shadow Park Apartments has 23 units available starting at $744 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.

How much is rent in Lake Jackson, TX?

For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Jackson Rent Report.

What amenities does Shadow Park Apartments have?

Some of Shadow Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.

Is Shadow Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?

Shadow Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.

Is Shadow Park Apartments pet-friendly?

Yes, Shadow Park Apartments is pet friendly.

Does Shadow Park Apartments offer parking?

Yes, Shadow Park Apartments offers parking.

Does Shadow Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?

Yes, Shadow Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.

Does Shadow Park Apartments have a pool?

Yes, Shadow Park Apartments has a pool.

Does Shadow Park Apartments have accessible units?

Yes, Shadow Park Apartments has accessible units.

Does Shadow Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?

Yes, Shadow Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Shadow Park Apartments?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Shadow Park Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Jackson
202 FM 2004
Lake Jackson, TX 77566
12 Units Available
Starting at $995
Palms of Lake Jackson
440 Highway 332
Lake Jackson, TX 77566
27 Units Available
Starting at $725
Villages of Lake Jackson
504 Highway 332 E
Lake Jackson, TX 77566
16 Units Available
Starting at $1,037
Huntington at Lake Jackson
294 Abner Jackson Pkwy
Lake Jackson, TX 77566
7 Units Available
Starting at $1,065
Edgewater
514 That Way
Lake Jackson, TX 77566
21 Units Available
Starting at $921
Brentwood
510 That Way St
Lake Jackson, TX 77566
6 Units Available
Starting at $834
×
Your browser is no longer supported. Not all features may work as intended.