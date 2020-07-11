All apartments in Pearland
Pearland, TX
Residences at Pearland Town Center
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:03 PM

Residences at Pearland Town Center

11200 Broadway St · (253) 201-3056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Pearland
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4102 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2106 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Unit 2104 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at Pearland Town Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
24hr gym
parking
accessible
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
elevator
game room
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
pet friendly
pool
pool table
tour booking
trash valet
24hr maintenance
Residences at Pearland Town Center includes 234 luxury units, each appointed with first-class amenities and the latest in modern design. Your new home is a part of Pearland Town Center’s warm and inviting pedestrian friendly environment that is highlighted by tree-lined boulevards, convenient curbside parking and beautiful landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 for 1 bedroom, $300 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet; Surety bond: $87.50
fee: $250 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month (first pet), $10/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Assigned carports: $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences at Pearland Town Center have any available units?
Residences at Pearland Town Center has 3 units available starting at $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does Residences at Pearland Town Center have?
Some of Residences at Pearland Town Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences at Pearland Town Center currently offering any rent specials?
Residences at Pearland Town Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residences at Pearland Town Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences at Pearland Town Center is pet friendly.
Does Residences at Pearland Town Center offer parking?
Yes, Residences at Pearland Town Center offers parking.
Does Residences at Pearland Town Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences at Pearland Town Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences at Pearland Town Center have a pool?
Yes, Residences at Pearland Town Center has a pool.
Does Residences at Pearland Town Center have accessible units?
Yes, Residences at Pearland Town Center has accessible units.
Does Residences at Pearland Town Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences at Pearland Town Center has units with dishwashers.
