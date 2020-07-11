Residences at Pearland Town Center

Lease Length: 6-18 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 for 1 bedroom, $300 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet; Surety bond: $87.50
fee: $250 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month (first pet), $10/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Assigned carports: $35/month.