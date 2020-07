Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill accessible parking courtyard internet access

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Lakeside living near the Gulf Coast. Enjoy lakeside living on private Lake Buccaneer, in Clute, Texas. LakeVue is just five minutes from Lake Jackson, Route 332 and Route 288, with easy access to Houston, Galveston and Brazoria County. The Port of Freeport and Gulf of Mexico beaches are only five minutes away. Our pet-friendly apartment community offers attractive 1, 2 and 3-bedroom homes for rent in five inviting floor plans, along with generous resort-like amenities such as 7-acre fishing lake with piers, gated children's playground and two outdoor swimming pools and sun deck.