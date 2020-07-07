3823 Fordham Park Court, Pasadena, TX 77058 Clear Lake
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect location.... Close to Red Bluff to the east... Boeing and University Of Houston to the west....NASA to the SOUTHWEST off Middlebrook. Nicely renovated a few years ago and ready for a new tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3823 Fordham Park Court have any available units?
3823 Fordham Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 Fordham Park Court have?
Some of 3823 Fordham Park Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 Fordham Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
3823 Fordham Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.