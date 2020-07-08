All apartments in Pasadena
3803 Mackinac Lane
3803 Mackinac Lane

3803 Mackinac Lane
Location

3803 Mackinac Lane, Pasadena, TX 77505

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see this charming 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Pasadena area. Has a large living room that looks into the spacious kitchen/breakfast area. Good size backyard. Great location just near fairmont parkway and beltway which allows for easy access to Nasa or Houston.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 Mackinac Lane have any available units?
3803 Mackinac Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 3803 Mackinac Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Mackinac Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Mackinac Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 Mackinac Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3803 Mackinac Lane offer parking?
No, 3803 Mackinac Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3803 Mackinac Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 Mackinac Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Mackinac Lane have a pool?
No, 3803 Mackinac Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3803 Mackinac Lane have accessible units?
No, 3803 Mackinac Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Mackinac Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 Mackinac Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3803 Mackinac Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3803 Mackinac Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

