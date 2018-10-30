2811 Huckleberry Ln

Newly renovated!! This is a lovely 3 bed 2 full bath home with an office, could be extra room. All hardwood floors, granite counter tops, freshly painted. This cottage style home has been redone inside and out. Could be brand new!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
