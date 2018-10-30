All apartments in Pasadena
2811 Huckleberry Ln

2811 Huckleberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Huckleberry Lane, Pasadena, TX 77502

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated!! This is a lovely 3 bed 2 full bath home with an office, could be extra room. All hardwood floors, granite counter tops, freshly painted. This cottage style home has been redone inside and out. Could be brand new!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Huckleberry Ln have any available units?
2811 Huckleberry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 2811 Huckleberry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Huckleberry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Huckleberry Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Huckleberry Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2811 Huckleberry Ln offer parking?
No, 2811 Huckleberry Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2811 Huckleberry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Huckleberry Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Huckleberry Ln have a pool?
No, 2811 Huckleberry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Huckleberry Ln have accessible units?
No, 2811 Huckleberry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Huckleberry Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Huckleberry Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 Huckleberry Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2811 Huckleberry Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

