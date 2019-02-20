2110 South Houston Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Wow! What a beautiful 3 bedroom - 2 bath home for lease! Ultra clean, big and spacious, ceramic tile throughout, fresh paint, gleaming white freshly painted baseboards, extra study/formal area off set would make a perfect office or play room. Huge back yard, corner lot, close to schools, shopping, etc. This a beautiful home on a huge lot, lawn is in excellent condition, ready for immediate move-in! Come see this beauty today! Text listing agent for details... Brad - 281-731-3487 Don't miss this one!!