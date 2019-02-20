All apartments in Pasadena
2110 South Houston Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2110 South Houston Road

2110 South Houston Road · No Longer Available
Location

2110 South Houston Road, Pasadena, TX 77502

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Wow! What a beautiful 3 bedroom - 2 bath home for lease! Ultra clean, big and spacious, ceramic tile throughout, fresh paint, gleaming white freshly painted baseboards, extra study/formal area off set would make a perfect office or play room. Huge back yard, corner lot, close to schools, shopping, etc. This a beautiful home on a huge lot, lawn is in excellent condition, ready for immediate move-in! Come see this beauty today! Text listing agent for details... Brad - 281-731-3487 Don't miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 South Houston Road have any available units?
2110 South Houston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 2110 South Houston Road currently offering any rent specials?
2110 South Houston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 South Houston Road pet-friendly?
No, 2110 South Houston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2110 South Houston Road offer parking?
No, 2110 South Houston Road does not offer parking.
Does 2110 South Houston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 South Houston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 South Houston Road have a pool?
No, 2110 South Houston Road does not have a pool.
Does 2110 South Houston Road have accessible units?
No, 2110 South Houston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 South Houston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 South Houston Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 South Houston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 South Houston Road does not have units with air conditioning.

