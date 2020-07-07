All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:13 AM

12323 Georgetown Park Court

12323 Georgetown Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

12323 Georgetown Park Court, Pasadena, TX 77058
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful patio home in quiet subdivision. Open floor plan with elegant hand scrapped wood floors and plantation shutters. Kitchen/breakfast area has an open/friendly plan for entertaining and an accessible outside area to grill. Upgraded granite counters add to the rich colors in the floors and cabinets. Master bath is fitted with garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Interior utility room with washer and dryer included. The split bedroom floor plan w/carpeted bedrooms is great for room mates or a.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12323 Georgetown Park Court have any available units?
12323 Georgetown Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 12323 Georgetown Park Court have?
Some of 12323 Georgetown Park Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12323 Georgetown Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
12323 Georgetown Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12323 Georgetown Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 12323 Georgetown Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 12323 Georgetown Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 12323 Georgetown Park Court offers parking.
Does 12323 Georgetown Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12323 Georgetown Park Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12323 Georgetown Park Court have a pool?
No, 12323 Georgetown Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 12323 Georgetown Park Court have accessible units?
Yes, 12323 Georgetown Park Court has accessible units.
Does 12323 Georgetown Park Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12323 Georgetown Park Court has units with dishwashers.

