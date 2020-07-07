12323 Georgetown Park Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful patio home in quiet subdivision. Open floor plan with elegant hand scrapped wood floors and plantation shutters. Kitchen/breakfast area has an open/friendly plan for entertaining and an accessible outside area to grill. Upgraded granite counters add to the rich colors in the floors and cabinets. Master bath is fitted with garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Interior utility room with washer and dryer included. The split bedroom floor plan w/carpeted bedrooms is great for room mates or a.