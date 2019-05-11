5012 Old Gate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Country living with city convenience. Spacious, updated Parker home, with 3500 SF, 4 bdrms 3 ½ baths, and an office. Large, updated kitchen with island and walk-in pantry. Split bedrooms for privacy. Plus sized master bedroom and bath, with large walk-in closet and a jet stream hot bath. Oversize 2 car garage and concrete driveway and sidewalks. Rent includes lawn mowing and pool maintenance. Property manager lives on-site in a detached guest house, but does not use the pool or the main house. Conveniently located minutes from the 75 FWY, Plano, Allen,and Richardson. Just 13 miles to Toyota HQ. Tenant&Tenant's agent verify all info.