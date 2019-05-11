All apartments in Parker
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:58 AM

5012 Old Gate Lane

5012 Old Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Old Gate Lane, Parker, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Country living with city convenience. Spacious, updated Parker home, with 3500 SF, 4 bdrms 3 ½ baths, and an office. Large, updated kitchen with island and walk-in pantry. Split bedrooms for privacy. Plus sized master bedroom and bath, with large walk-in closet and a jet stream hot bath. Oversize 2 car garage and concrete driveway and sidewalks. Rent includes lawn mowing and pool maintenance. Property manager lives on-site in a detached guest house, but does not use the pool or the main house. Conveniently located minutes from the 75 FWY, Plano, Allen,and Richardson. Just 13 miles to Toyota HQ. Tenant&Tenant's agent verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Old Gate Lane have any available units?
5012 Old Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, TX.
What amenities does 5012 Old Gate Lane have?
Some of 5012 Old Gate Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Old Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Old Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Old Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5012 Old Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 5012 Old Gate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5012 Old Gate Lane offers parking.
Does 5012 Old Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Old Gate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Old Gate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5012 Old Gate Lane has a pool.
Does 5012 Old Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 5012 Old Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Old Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 Old Gate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5012 Old Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5012 Old Gate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

