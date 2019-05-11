5012 Old Gate Lane

Amenities
Country living with city convenience. Spacious, updated Parker home, with 3500 SF, 4 bdrms 3 ½ baths, and an office. Large, updated kitchen with island and walk-in pantry. Split bedrooms for privacy. Plus sized master bedroom and bath, with large walk-in closet and a jet stream hot bath. Oversize 2 car garage and concrete driveway and sidewalks. Rent includes lawn mowing and pool maintenance. Property manager lives on-site in a detached guest house, but does not use the pool or the main house. Conveniently located minutes from the 75 FWY, Plano, Allen,and Richardson. Just 13 miles to Toyota HQ. Tenant&Tenant's agent verify all info.