Parker County, TX
147 Jody Lane
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

147 Jody Lane

147 Jody Lane · No Longer Available
Location

147 Jody Lane, Parker County, TX 76020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
carport
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
new construction
Beautiful new 2 bd, 1 bath duplex on nice treed lot. Ceramic tile throughout. Includes stackable washer-dryer, refrigerator and stove. Everything is brand new. All Electric. Each unit will have two car carport for covered parking and a large fenced back yard with small patio. Located in Springtown ISD. Must qualify with minimum 2 yrs rental history, 2yrs employment with verifiable income of at least 3xs the amount of rent. NO evictions or broken leases within the last 5 years. No violent crimes. No aggressive breed dogs. No housing vouchers. Incomplete applications will NOT be processed. Home REQUIRES $150 Administrative Fee at time of lease signing that will include a Pre-Move In Assessment before Move In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

