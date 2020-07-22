147 Jody Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking new construction

Beautiful new 2 bd, 1 bath duplex on nice treed lot. Ceramic tile throughout. Includes stackable washer-dryer, refrigerator and stove. Everything is brand new. All Electric. Each unit will have two car carport for covered parking and a large fenced back yard with small patio. Located in Springtown ISD. Must qualify with minimum 2 yrs rental history, 2yrs employment with verifiable income of at least 3xs the amount of rent. NO evictions or broken leases within the last 5 years. No violent crimes. No aggressive breed dogs. No housing vouchers. Incomplete applications will NOT be processed. Home REQUIRES $150 Administrative Fee at time of lease signing that will include a Pre-Move In Assessment before Move In.