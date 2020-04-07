438 THELMA DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony all utils included parking stainless steel gym

!! ALL BILLS PAID: 1B/1B Studio in Olmos Park !! -New Studio/Apt. Loft in beautiful Olmos Park -ALL BILLS PAID...Available March 1st -Loft sits on a Private Lot, unit is on the 1st floor -Less than 5 minutes from Trinity, Univ. of Incarnate Word, Airport, and Downtown -Rent includes water, electric, gas, gated car parking, and WiFi, and W/D Hookup -Open Floor plan 600sq ft -Private Gate for Parking -Use of front house Patio -Gym on same street -Includes full bath, and stainless steel kitchen !