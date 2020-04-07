All apartments in Olmos Park
Find more places like 438 THELMA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olmos Park, TX
/
438 THELMA DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:22 AM

438 THELMA DR

438 Thelma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olmos Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

438 Thelma Drive, Olmos Park, TX 78212

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
!! ALL BILLS PAID: 1B/1B Studio in Olmos Park !! -New Studio/Apt. Loft in beautiful Olmos Park -ALL BILLS PAID...Available March 1st -Loft sits on a Private Lot, unit is on the 1st floor -Less than 5 minutes from Trinity, Univ. of Incarnate Word, Airport, and Downtown -Rent includes water, electric, gas, gated car parking, and WiFi, and W/D Hookup -Open Floor plan 600sq ft -Private Gate for Parking -Use of front house Patio -Gym on same street -Includes full bath, and stainless steel kitchen !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 THELMA DR have any available units?
438 THELMA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olmos Park, TX.
What amenities does 438 THELMA DR have?
Some of 438 THELMA DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 THELMA DR currently offering any rent specials?
438 THELMA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 THELMA DR pet-friendly?
No, 438 THELMA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olmos Park.
Does 438 THELMA DR offer parking?
Yes, 438 THELMA DR offers parking.
Does 438 THELMA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 THELMA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 THELMA DR have a pool?
No, 438 THELMA DR does not have a pool.
Does 438 THELMA DR have accessible units?
No, 438 THELMA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 438 THELMA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 THELMA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 438 THELMA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 THELMA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Olmos Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University