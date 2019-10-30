All apartments in Oak Point
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:57 AM

700 Lamp Post Lane

700 Lamp Post Lane · No Longer Available
Location

700 Lamp Post Lane, Oak Point, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Feels like country living! This lake house was built in 1980 with a huge covered deck on double lot! .48 Almost a half acre, enjoy the huge yard & pear tree! Living area, kitchen & eating area is upstairs, both bedrooms are downstairs. Room to put a trailer in the fenced yard. 2 storage sheds on the side of the house, plus extra storage under the front porch. Community pool, boat ramp & playground at the end of the road on Lakeshore. $25 per animal monthly additional. Tenant to pay the city inspection fees to turn on utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Lamp Post Lane have any available units?
700 Lamp Post Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Point, TX.
What amenities does 700 Lamp Post Lane have?
Some of 700 Lamp Post Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Lamp Post Lane currently offering any rent specials?
700 Lamp Post Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Lamp Post Lane pet-friendly?
No, 700 Lamp Post Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Point.
Does 700 Lamp Post Lane offer parking?
No, 700 Lamp Post Lane does not offer parking.
Does 700 Lamp Post Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Lamp Post Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Lamp Post Lane have a pool?
Yes, 700 Lamp Post Lane has a pool.
Does 700 Lamp Post Lane have accessible units?
No, 700 Lamp Post Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Lamp Post Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Lamp Post Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Lamp Post Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Lamp Post Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

