700 Lamp Post Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool

Feels like country living! This lake house was built in 1980 with a huge covered deck on double lot! .48 Almost a half acre, enjoy the huge yard & pear tree! Living area, kitchen & eating area is upstairs, both bedrooms are downstairs. Room to put a trailer in the fenced yard. 2 storage sheds on the side of the house, plus extra storage under the front porch. Community pool, boat ramp & playground at the end of the road on Lakeshore. $25 per animal monthly additional. Tenant to pay the city inspection fees to turn on utilities.