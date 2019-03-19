212 Linden Court

Beautiful 4 bedroom home located in desirable Woodridge Estates community. This home is perfect for growing family and has a large backyard for entertaining and playing. 4th bedroom makes a perfect office or nursery. Kitchen open to family room with stainless steel appliances and island. Hurry to see this wonderful home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
