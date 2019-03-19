All apartments in Oak Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

212 Linden Court

212 Linden Court · No Longer Available
Location

212 Linden Court, Oak Point, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom home located in desirable Woodridge Estates community. This home is perfect for growing family and has a large backyard for entertaining and playing. 4th bedroom makes a perfect office or nursery. Kitchen open to family room with stainless steel appliances and island. Hurry to see this wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Linden Court have any available units?
212 Linden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Point, TX.
What amenities does 212 Linden Court have?
Some of 212 Linden Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Linden Court currently offering any rent specials?
212 Linden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Linden Court pet-friendly?
No, 212 Linden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Point.
Does 212 Linden Court offer parking?
Yes, 212 Linden Court offers parking.
Does 212 Linden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Linden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Linden Court have a pool?
No, 212 Linden Court does not have a pool.
Does 212 Linden Court have accessible units?
No, 212 Linden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Linden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Linden Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Linden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Linden Court does not have units with air conditioning.

