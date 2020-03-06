121 Red Oak Creek Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 5 bedroom home sits on over an acre lot in the Hollywood Estates subdivision of Oakleaf with a quite country setting. The recently installed windows give this home abundant natural lighting and has over 2,900sqft of living space.The dual master set up is ideal for extended visits or a mother-in-law suite. This home has been fully remodeled including, floors, appliances, cabinetry, lighting, HVAC, irrigation system and a facelift to its front yard giving the home a spectacular curb appeal. You will notice a half circle driveway attached to an additional swing driveway leading to the back yard where you will also find 2 outbuildings.