Oak Leaf, TX
121 Red Oak Creek Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:09 AM

121 Red Oak Creek Drive

121 Red Oak Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

121 Red Oak Creek Road, Oak Leaf, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 5 bedroom home sits on over an acre lot in the Hollywood Estates subdivision of Oakleaf with a quite country setting. The recently installed windows give this home abundant natural lighting and has over 2,900sqft of living space.The dual master set up is ideal for extended visits or a mother-in-law suite. This home has been fully remodeled including, floors, appliances, cabinetry, lighting, HVAC, irrigation system and a facelift to its front yard giving the home a spectacular curb appeal. You will notice a half circle driveway attached to an additional swing driveway leading to the back yard where you will also find 2 outbuildings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Red Oak Creek Drive have any available units?
121 Red Oak Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Leaf, TX.
What amenities does 121 Red Oak Creek Drive have?
Some of 121 Red Oak Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Red Oak Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
121 Red Oak Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Red Oak Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 121 Red Oak Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Leaf.
Does 121 Red Oak Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 121 Red Oak Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 121 Red Oak Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Red Oak Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Red Oak Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 121 Red Oak Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 121 Red Oak Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 121 Red Oak Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Red Oak Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Red Oak Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Red Oak Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 Red Oak Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.

