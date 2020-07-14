Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage trash valet accessible carport cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access online portal package receiving

Live it. Love it. at The Venue at Hometown! If you are looking for an apartment in North Richland Hills, your search is over! Residents love the variety of retail attached to the community! Get your morning cup of go from Roots Coffeehouse or pop over to Sunny Street Cafe, Chapps Burgers, Mamas Pizza, and Firehouse Subs for a quick bite. After work, head on down to What's On Tap or SOM Snookball to unwind. Take some time for yourself at the Keopatra Organic Spa and Salon. Venue at Hometown offers a walkable lifestyle with onsite retail and the NRH Library, and NRH2O is essentially next door! If you want to venture out, hop in your car and you can be at Sundance Square or DFW airport in about 20 minutes. At home, you will enjoy arched doorways, a soaking tub, an oversized closet, and a well-appointed kitchen. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Schedule a tour or stop by to see for yourself. You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love It. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.