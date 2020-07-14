All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like Venue at Hometown.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
Venue at Hometown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Venue at Hometown

9012 Courtenay St · (682) 201-2809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 00-L125 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1067 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-5313 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 00-2303 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 00-2111 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-1306 · Avail. now

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Unit 00-6306 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00-6302 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,709

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Venue at Hometown.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
trash valet
accessible
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. at The Venue at Hometown! If you are looking for an apartment in North Richland Hills, your search is over! Residents love the variety of retail attached to the community! Get your morning cup of go from Roots Coffeehouse or pop over to Sunny Street Cafe, Chapps Burgers, Mamas Pizza, and Firehouse Subs for a quick bite. After work, head on down to What's On Tap or SOM Snookball to unwind. Take some time for yourself at the Keopatra Organic Spa and Salon. Venue at Hometown offers a walkable lifestyle with onsite retail and the NRH Library, and NRH2O is essentially next door! If you want to venture out, hop in your car and you can be at Sundance Square or DFW airport in about 20 minutes. At home, you will enjoy arched doorways, a soaking tub, an oversized closet, and a well-appointed kitchen. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Schedule a tour or stop by to see for yourself. You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love It. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 app fee. $150 admin fee due at time of reservation. $65 additional applicants
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $150 (2 bedroom), $200 (3 bedroom), based on credit
Additional: Valet Trash: $27.50/month; Pest Control: $2/month; Billing Admin: $3; Renter's Insurance required: Minimum $100,000 liability.
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Parking Details: Covered parking $25; Garage $150.
Storage Details: We have storage closets available for $20 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Venue at Hometown have any available units?
Venue at Hometown has 11 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does Venue at Hometown have?
Some of Venue at Hometown's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Venue at Hometown currently offering any rent specials?
Venue at Hometown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Venue at Hometown pet-friendly?
Yes, Venue at Hometown is pet friendly.
Does Venue at Hometown offer parking?
Yes, Venue at Hometown offers parking.
Does Venue at Hometown have units with washers and dryers?
No, Venue at Hometown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Venue at Hometown have a pool?
Yes, Venue at Hometown has a pool.
Does Venue at Hometown have accessible units?
Yes, Venue at Hometown has accessible units.
Does Venue at Hometown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Venue at Hometown has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Venue at Hometown?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Richland Hills Pet Friendly Places
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity