Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Live richly without spending a fortune! Shadow Creek is conveniently located within minutes of dining and shopping in North Richland Hills. Enjoy a refreshing dip in our crystal clear swimming pools. relax in our pool spa after a vigorous tennis match, or show off your master BBQ skills out our poolside grilling station. Our stylishly designed one and two bedroom apartment homes accentuate your style with renovated interior features such as black appliances, custom cabinetry, decorative backsplash, 2" blinds, hardwood style flooring, brushed nickel accents, and lighting. Call us today to schedule your tour with one of our amazing and friendly leasing professionals. Let us show you why Shadow Creek is the perfect place to call home!