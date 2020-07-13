All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like Hilltop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
Hilltop
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:56 PM

Hilltop

Open Now until 6pm
6424 Iron Horse Blvd · (817) 383-2465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6424 Iron Horse Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08C · Avail. Aug 29

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

Unit 02M · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 01I · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10E · Avail. Aug 15

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 17H · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 20A · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hilltop.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
Majestic scenery and views overlooking the Fort Worth, Texas skyline, Hilltop Apartments is your picturesque apartment community nestled peacefully in the city of North Richland Hills. Our community is in the award winning Birdville Independent School District. We offer a fine selection of one and two-bedroom apartment homes with the finest amenities complemented by our beautifully designed grounds and recreation areas. Enjoy renovated interiors like fully appointed kitchens, custom cabinetry, decorative glass back splash, wood style floors, brushed nickel fixtures, and lighting. Relax in our outdoor courtyards or take a dip in the shimmering pool. Come see for yourself and let us help you find a new home at Hilltop Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant; $75 married applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered parking $25/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hilltop have any available units?
Hilltop has 10 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does Hilltop have?
Some of Hilltop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hilltop currently offering any rent specials?
Hilltop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hilltop pet-friendly?
Yes, Hilltop is pet friendly.
Does Hilltop offer parking?
Yes, Hilltop offers parking.
Does Hilltop have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hilltop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hilltop have a pool?
Yes, Hilltop has a pool.
Does Hilltop have accessible units?
No, Hilltop does not have accessible units.
Does Hilltop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hilltop has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hilltop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Richland Hills Pet Friendly Places
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity