Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning furnished carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking carport clubhouse hot tub

Majestic scenery and views overlooking the Fort Worth, Texas skyline, Hilltop Apartments is your picturesque apartment community nestled peacefully in the city of North Richland Hills. Our community is in the award winning Birdville Independent School District. We offer a fine selection of one and two-bedroom apartment homes with the finest amenities complemented by our beautifully designed grounds and recreation areas. Enjoy renovated interiors like fully appointed kitchens, custom cabinetry, decorative glass back splash, wood style floors, brushed nickel fixtures, and lighting. Relax in our outdoor courtyards or take a dip in the shimmering pool. Come see for yourself and let us help you find a new home at Hilltop Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas!