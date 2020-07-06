8765 Bridge Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY! Immaculate 3 bedroom town home in the coveted Home Town Subdivision. Enjoy a truly laid back lifestyle w walking parks, ponds, and minutes away from entertainment and dining! Gorgeous plantation shutters that let in an abundance of natural light and beautiful hard wood floors. Kitchen features open floor plan w over sized island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, and a 4 burner gas cook top. Large master retreat w dual vanities and walk in closet. Other aspects include french doors, programmable thermostat, high tier energy efficiency, and much more. Home includes 2 refrigerators and a grill with lease. Conveniently located and easy access to Hwy 183 and multiple local parks!