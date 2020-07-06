All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated August 10 2019

8765 Bridge Street

8765 Bridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

8765 Bridge Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY! Immaculate 3 bedroom town home in the coveted Home Town Subdivision. Enjoy a truly laid back lifestyle w walking parks, ponds, and minutes away from entertainment and dining! Gorgeous plantation shutters that let in an abundance of natural light and beautiful hard wood floors. Kitchen features open floor plan w over sized island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, and a 4 burner gas cook top. Large master retreat w dual vanities and walk in closet. Other aspects include french doors, programmable thermostat, high tier energy efficiency, and much more. Home includes 2 refrigerators and a grill with lease. Conveniently located and easy access to Hwy 183 and multiple local parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8765 Bridge Street have any available units?
8765 Bridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8765 Bridge Street have?
Some of 8765 Bridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8765 Bridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
8765 Bridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8765 Bridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 8765 Bridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8765 Bridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 8765 Bridge Street offers parking.
Does 8765 Bridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8765 Bridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8765 Bridge Street have a pool?
No, 8765 Bridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 8765 Bridge Street have accessible units?
No, 8765 Bridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8765 Bridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8765 Bridge Street has units with dishwashers.

