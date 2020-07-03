8704 Copper Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great single-story home, in desirable neighborhood, close to top BISD Schools. Let's start with Lawn Mowing included! 3-2-2 - New insulated garage doors, vinyl plank flooring in entry, living, hallway, tile in wet areas, carpet in bedrooms. The living room has vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, wet bar and open concept to dining & kitchen, lots of cabinets, 2nd bedrooms are large, and the master has a walk-in closet, large covered patio! This is a no pet property. See lease criteria at www.EDFWR.com and additional info on Featured Properties, prior to requesting an appointment. Full credit & Background Check!