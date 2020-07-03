All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:31 AM

8704 Copper Canyon Road

8704 Copper Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

8704 Copper Canyon Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great single-story home, in desirable neighborhood, close to top BISD Schools. Let's start with Lawn Mowing included! 3-2-2 - New insulated garage doors, vinyl plank flooring in entry, living, hallway, tile in wet areas, carpet in bedrooms. The living room has vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, wet bar and open concept to dining & kitchen, lots of cabinets, 2nd bedrooms are large, and the master has a walk-in closet, large covered patio! This is a no pet property. See lease criteria at www.EDFWR.com and additional info on Featured Properties, prior to requesting an appointment. Full credit & Background Check!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8704 Copper Canyon Road have any available units?
8704 Copper Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8704 Copper Canyon Road have?
Some of 8704 Copper Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8704 Copper Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
8704 Copper Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8704 Copper Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 8704 Copper Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8704 Copper Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 8704 Copper Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 8704 Copper Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8704 Copper Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8704 Copper Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 8704 Copper Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 8704 Copper Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 8704 Copper Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8704 Copper Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8704 Copper Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.

