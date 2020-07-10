8517 Newman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning RARE ONE-STORY home in the highly desirable development of HOME TOWN in North Richland Hills. Large open floor plan, with your choice of 5th bedroom or study. 3 car garage for plenty of storage or your toys. Home Town community features include fountains, yard art, walking trails, bridges, places to fish and a true home town feeling. Fresh paint and stained fence, you will want to welcome everyone over to enjoy! Pets on case by case basis. Secondary bedrooms have since been painted a neutral color to match the living areas!!!!!!