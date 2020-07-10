All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:06 AM

8517 Newman Drive

8517 Newman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8517 Newman Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Stunning RARE ONE-STORY home in the highly desirable development of HOME TOWN in North Richland Hills. Large open floor plan, with your choice of 5th bedroom or study. 3 car garage for plenty of storage or your toys. Home Town community features include fountains, yard art, walking trails, bridges, places to fish and a true home town feeling. Fresh paint and stained fence, you will want to welcome everyone over to enjoy! Pets on case by case basis. Secondary bedrooms have since been painted a neutral color to match the living areas!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8517 Newman Drive have any available units?
8517 Newman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8517 Newman Drive have?
Some of 8517 Newman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8517 Newman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8517 Newman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8517 Newman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8517 Newman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8517 Newman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8517 Newman Drive offers parking.
Does 8517 Newman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8517 Newman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8517 Newman Drive have a pool?
No, 8517 Newman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8517 Newman Drive have accessible units?
No, 8517 Newman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8517 Newman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8517 Newman Drive has units with dishwashers.

