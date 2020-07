Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 in North Richland Hills. Within Walking distance of park and playground! Interior features laminate wood flooring in the living area. Large living area with brick fire place and vaulted ceiling. Spacious eat in kitchen, full size laundry room. Large master with stand up shower and walk in closet. Big spare bedrooms. Covered back patio, fenced yard and tons of shade trees. Close to schools, parks and shopping!