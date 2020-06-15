All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

8205 O Brian Way

8205 O'brian Way · No Longer Available
Location

8205 O'brian Way, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Cute kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to a breakfast nook! Neutral colors throughout and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
We are only offering six-month leases for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8205 O Brian Way have any available units?
8205 O Brian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 8205 O Brian Way currently offering any rent specials?
8205 O Brian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 O Brian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8205 O Brian Way is pet friendly.
Does 8205 O Brian Way offer parking?
Yes, 8205 O Brian Way offers parking.
Does 8205 O Brian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8205 O Brian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 O Brian Way have a pool?
No, 8205 O Brian Way does not have a pool.
Does 8205 O Brian Way have accessible units?
No, 8205 O Brian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 O Brian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8205 O Brian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8205 O Brian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8205 O Brian Way does not have units with air conditioning.

