All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 8105 Seville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
8105 Seville Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 8:06 PM

8105 Seville Drive

8105 Seville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8105 Seville Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
GORGEOUS..custom home with curb appeal!! This lovely home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Plus two living areas, study and an oversized entertainment room. All bedrooms are downstairs, master suite includes a walk in closet and stunning spa like bathroom. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite and custom cabinetry. Relax on the serene back patio with lush landscaping. This gem won't last long! Pet friendly property.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 Seville Drive have any available units?
8105 Seville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8105 Seville Drive have?
Some of 8105 Seville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 Seville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8105 Seville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 Seville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8105 Seville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8105 Seville Drive offer parking?
No, 8105 Seville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8105 Seville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8105 Seville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 Seville Drive have a pool?
No, 8105 Seville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8105 Seville Drive have accessible units?
No, 8105 Seville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 Seville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8105 Seville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary