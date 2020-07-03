8105 Seville Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

GORGEOUS..custom home with curb appeal!! This lovely home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Plus two living areas, study and an oversized entertainment room. All bedrooms are downstairs, master suite includes a walk in closet and stunning spa like bathroom. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite and custom cabinetry. Relax on the serene back patio with lush landscaping. This gem won't last long! Pet friendly property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.