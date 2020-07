Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room playground bbq/grill

Granite, stained concrete floors & stone fireplace. Sunroom off master bedroom leading to large backyard. The only room upstairs is the game room which could also be used as a bedroom. Wood floors in formal dining & custom wood pocket doors. Short walk to park with playground, pavilion, picnic tables, disc golf, bbq grills, and much more. Seller will maintain yard. Extra $100 will be added to rent for yard maintenance.