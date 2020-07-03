7933 Whispering Woods Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f8015fd06e ---- You have to see this stunning home that features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a second living room, formal dinning, open concept kitchen with island, large ceramic tiles, granite counter tops, brick fireplace, separate utility room, and 2 car garage. Every thing that you are looking for stops here! Occupied Home to Schedule Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Disposal Granite Pets Allowed W & D Connection Wood Floors